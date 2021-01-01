Get the Craft Smart® Washable Ink Pad at Michaels. Reach for your favorite stamps and paper or cardstock and let your creativity take center stage in paper crafts and art projects. This ink pad allows you to add bold, vibrant colors to scrapbooks, cards, invitations and more. Reach for your favorite stamps and paper or cardstock and let your creativity take center stage in paper crafts and art projects. This ink is Ideal for messier crafts as it can easily cleaned up with just soap and water. Details: Available in multiple colors 2" x 3" (5cm x 7.6cm) Washable Acid free and nontoxic | Craft Smart® Washable Ink Pad By Recollections in Orange | 2" x 3" | Michaels®