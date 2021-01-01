From tulip
Tulip Craft Kits - Tie-Dye Party Kit
Tie-Dye Party Kit. Turn a party into a vibrant art scene with this tie-dye kit that transforms basic cotton clothing into colorful one-of-a-kind pieces. A handled carrying case and easy-to-follow instructions makes this the ideal activity for birthdays, sleepovers and more.Note: Colors may vary.Includes container, 14 4-oz. bottles of dye, six pairs of gloves, 15 rubber bands, surface cover and instructions sheetContainer: 11.25'' W x 7.75'' H x 6.5'' DRecommended for ages 13 years and upImported