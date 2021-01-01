From safavieh
Safavieh Craft Enzi 7 x 7 Light Gray/Gray Square Indoor Geode Area Rug Polyester | CFT843F-7SQ
The Craft Rug Collection displays alluring imagery in swirling colors and high-touch textures. With striking highlights and moody tonal hues accentuating the contours of a subtle etched pile, Craft is a fabulous choice to impart penthouse flair on contemporary decor. Craft area rugs are made using soft synthetic yarns for lasting beauty and comfort underfoot.