From elida ceramica
Elida Ceramica Crackled Linear Silk 12-in x 12-in Glazed Porcelain Marble Linear Wall Tile | CHIMOSBPCL08
Advertisement
Glazed porcelain wall tile is durable and resistant to moisture, a great choice for your bathroom or kitchen backsplash. Crackled linear silk design with slight color variations presents a beautiful, classic assortment of hues. Rectangular linear mosaic tile with straight edges turns any project into a work of art. Impervious tile doesn’t absorb water for safe use in high-moisture and exterior settings. Frost-resistant to withstand cold temperatures when used outside. 12.6-in W x 12-in L x 8mm thick individual tile covers 1.05-sq ft. Ideal for use with bathroom and shower walls, kitchen backsplashes and fireplace exteriors. Elida Ceramica Crackled Linear Silk 12-in x 12-in Glazed Porcelain Marble Linear Wall Tile | CHIMOSBPCL08