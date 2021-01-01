Buy the Crackled & Glittered Fall Pumpkin, Gourd, Berry & Pinecone Decoration Set at Michaels. Add a vibrant touch of autumn color to your home throughout many years to come with these reusable artificial decorations. Add a vibrant touch of autumn color to your home throughout many years to come with these reusable artificial decorations. This pack comes in a set of 12 with pumpkins pine cones gourds and leaves in fall colors. These autumn-inspired decorations will bring absolute personality to your indoor decor with its beautiful designs. Perfect for autumn weddings or your Thanksgiving décor. Details: Includes assorted fall colors Sizes range from 2.5" (6.35 cm) to 4" (10.16 cm) 12 pieces (assorted styles) Wood, foam and fabric Recommended for indoor use only | Crackled & Glittered Fall Pumpkin, Gourd, Berry & Pinecone Decoration Set By Northlight | Michaels®