The 624 cracked vineyard vessel sink is manufactured using fully tempered glass. This allows for higher temperatures to come in contact with your sink without any damage. Glass is more sanitary than other materials because it is non-porous, will not absorb stains or odors and is easy to clean. This classic bowl-shaped vessel is adorned with a vineyard-themed acid etched glass pattern. Perfect for the wine connoisseur or for any bathroom that desires a unique twist. A matching glass waterfall faucet is available to correspond with this sink. The overall dimensions for the 624 are 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 5-1/2 in. and an 18-inch minimum cabinet size is required. As always, our glass sinks are covered under a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the sink. Accessories not included. MR Direct Cracked Vineyard Tempered Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink (16.5-in x 16.5-in) in Green | 624