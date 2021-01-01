Blue Crab Pier-Virginia Polyester 18 x 12.5 inch Garden Flag

They are proud to be creating the best decorative garden products on the market. Their deluxe flags are printed and produced in the USA and with over 3,000 flag designs, Toland has a variety of flags for all moments in your life. Be it spring, summer, autumn or winter, a national holiday or a statement of belief, they have flags for every occasion. There are many uses for Toland flags; as a pretty present to give to a loved one, a funny joke hanging from your porch to make your neighbors laugh, or a unique tapestry to hang in your home. They are always adding fun, new designs so are sure to check back frequently!Features:Flags are printed in the USA using premium colorfast permanent dye to create colorful, vibrant, bright designs from creative, original artworkDurable indoor, outdoor art flags and banners are made of machine washable 100% polyester and are UV, fade, and mildew resistant to keep them flying for many seasonsFloral themed flags are perfect to welcome your guest and friends, they are also great gifts for any deck, patio, porch or veranda and make charming decorative statements for any backyard, lawn or gardenDesign is one sided with the image being visible from both sides and text appearing correctly on one side; artistic flags hang beautifully from a sewn-in sleeve and it’s easy to switch out their seasonal flag designs using Toland’s standard line of flag poles, flag pole bracket, stands, arbors, and hangersProduct Type: Garden flagOrientation: VerticalDouble Sided: NoTheme: NauticalColor: Blue/Green/BrownAnimal Type: Fish & Sea AnimalsCountry: State: VirginiaUniversity: Officially Licensed: YesAttachment Type: Pole sleevePieces Included: Flagpole Included: NoPole Material: Flag Pole Finish: Compatible Flagpole Part Number: Pole Sleeve: YesFlag Construction: PrintedMaterial: Polyester/Polyester blendMaterial Details: 100% PolyesterPowder Coated Finish: NoProduct Care: Machine WashableQuick Dry: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: SummerHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWeather Resistant: YesPersonalization: NoFade Resistant: YesAdvertising: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsSpefications:ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoRemanufactured/Refurbished: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 12.5Pole: NoPole Height: Pole Width Side to Side: Pole Depth Front to Back: Pole Sleeve Width: 2Overall Product Weight: 0.0625Assembly:Installation Required: NoAdditional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: