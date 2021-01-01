From ocz storage solutions
CR02B Car Speaker Wire Harness Aftermarket Radio Connector for Select 20022008 ChryslerJeep grey
Connects an aftermarket stereo to the factory radio harness. Not compatible with factory amplified amp systems. Fits select 2000 and up Chrysler and Jeep vehicles. Direct Connection to the factory harness without cutting any wires. The wire and connectors are manufactured with factory quality materials. Standard color coded wire harness car kit for easy installation.