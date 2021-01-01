From divi

CQRobot Speaker 5 Watt 8 Ohm Compatible with Arduino Motherboard, JST-PH2.0 Interface. It is Ideal for a Variety of Small Electronic Projects.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

CQRobot Speaker 5 Watt 8 Ohm Compatible with Arduino Motherboard.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com