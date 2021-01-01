CQRobot Ocean: Relay Module, 5V to 30V Input/Output, DC2.1 Interface, Compatible with Raspberry Pi/Micro: bit/Arduino/Other Control Boards. for.

The output and input terminals of the relay module are equipped with DC2.1 interface adapters, which simplifies the wiring of traditional relays. The input or output voltage is 5V to 30V, which is compatible with most power supplies, battery boxes, DC power supplies, and power banks. While the relay module simplifies the wiring method, it retains the functions of the relay NC and NO, and only uses a simple adjustment toggle switch to switch between normally open and normally closed modes. Adopt standard Ocean sensor interface, support 3.3V to 5.5V wide voltage input, Compatible with Raspberry Pi, Micro: bit, Arduino and other main control boards. Suitable for robots, lighting, gardening, smart home, safety protection, RC car model and other projects.