Fisher and Paykel CPV3-485GD-L 48 Inch Wide 5 Burner Professional Style Series 9 Gas Cooktop with Griddle Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Cooktops

Fisher and Paykel CPV3-485GD-L 48 Inch Wide 5 Burner Professional Style Series 9 Gas Cooktop with Griddle Features:Sealed Dual Flow Burners™ deliver rangetop power up to 22,500 BTU (NG models) for seriously fast boiling right down to a precise 140°F full surface simmer with the gentlest of flamesPrecise control: From the highest to the lowest temperatures you get total control with halo-illuminated rangetop dialsThe continuous surface grates are designed for pots and pans to move safely across the rangetop, the deep-platform style grates provide full coverage so heat goes directly onto the pot, for a faster boilDesigned to match Professional style appliancesMade from quality materials and real stainless steelThese rangetops are easy to clean with sealed burners and a continuous, porcelain basepanSpecifications:Front Left Burner BTU: 15000Front Right Burner BTU: 15000Back Left Burner BTU: 11500Back Right Burner BTU: 11500Number of Burners: 5Fuel Type: GasDepth: 28"Height: 8-5/16"Width: 48"Amperage: 15AVoltage: 120V Gas Rangetops Stainless Steel