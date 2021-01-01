Speakman CPV-T Sentinel Mark II Thermostatic Shower Valve with Sweat and Thread Connections Rough Brass Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch

Speakman CPV-T Sentinel Mark II Thermostatic Shower Valve with Sweat and Thread Connections The Speakman Sentinel Mark II CPV-T thermostatic shower valve uses thermostatic technology to blend hot and cold water perfectly ensuring a constant and safe temperature is delivered. The thermostatic element delivers superior protection against scalding. The CPV-T model features sweat & thread connections. Speakman thermostatic valves feature solid brass bodies with integral stops allowing for water shut off for valve maintenance. The valves also include temperature limit stops which allow the user to set a maximum temperature level. Speakman Sentinel Mark II thermostatic valves are ASSE 1016 certified to perform at flow rates as low as 1.35 gpm, making these valves ideal for use with low flow shower heads down to 1.5 gpm.Speakman CPV-T Features:Shower valve with sweat & thread connectionsBlends hot and cold water to prevent thermal shockAdjustable temperature limit stopDurable, solid brass bodyIntegral spring check stopsSpeakman CPV-T Specifications:Number of Ports: 4Connection Size: 1/2"Connection Type: NPTValve Type: Thermostatic 1/2 Inch Rough Brass