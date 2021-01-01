From quoizel
Quoizel CPT1910 Cedar Point Single Light 9-3/4" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Seedy Glass Shade Palladian Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Quoizel CPT1910 Cedar Point Single Light 9-3/4" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Seedy Glass Shade FeaturesComes with clear seedy glass shadeRequires (1) 150 watt Medium (E26) bulbChain suspended designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for wet locationsCovered under a manufacturer limited warranty.DimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 9-3/4"Product Weight: 9.9 lbsChain Length: 96"Cord Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Palladian Bronze