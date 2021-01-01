Hardware Resources CPSO1574SC 15 Inch Swing-Out Wire Base Cabinet Organizer with 5 Baskets and Adjustable Height Polished Chrome Storage and

From hardware resources
Hardware Resources CPSO1574SC 15 Inch Swing-Out Wire Base Cabinet Organizer with 5 Baskets and Adjustable Height Features:Designed for a 15" wide cabinet opening90 Degree swing out design allows for easy access to itemsFive wire baskets allow for storage of an array of itemsEach basket includes a non-slip acrylic liner175lb total weight capacityEquipped with heavy duty soft close slides to ensure protection of your cabinetryAdjustable height from 61-7/16" - 74-13/16"Complete with a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Adjustable Height: YesAssembly Required: NoCabinet Fit: Base PantryDepth: 19.375"Height: 74.8125"Installation Type: Cabinet Top and BottomMaterial: SteelMinimum Opening Width: 15"Number of Shelves: 4Product Weight: 62.81 lbsSoft Close Slides: YesWeight Capacity: 175 lbWidth: 13.5265"Product Variations:CPSO1574SC (This Model): 15 Inch Swing-Out Wire Base Cabinet Organizer with 5 Baskets and Adjustable HeightCPSO1586SC: 15 Inch Swing-Out Base Cabinet Organizer with 5 Baskets and Adjustable Height Pull Out Shelves Polished Chrome