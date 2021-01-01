From native trails
Native Trails CPS43 Hibiscus 21" Copper Drop In Bathroom Sink Antique Copper Fixture Lavatory Sink Metal
Native Trails CPS43 Hibiscus 21" Copper Drop In Bathroom Sink Product Features:Oval basin couples functionality with aesthetic appealCovered under Native Trails' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of copperCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityProduct Specifications:Height: 5" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 14" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 21" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 12" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 17" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 4-1/2" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop InDrain Outlet Connection: 1-1/2" Metal Antique Copper