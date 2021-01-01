Native Trails CPS43 Hibiscus 21" Copper Drop In Bathroom Sink Antique Copper Fixture Lavatory Sink Metal

Native Trails CPS43 Hibiscus 21" Copper Drop In Bathroom Sink Product Features:Oval basin couples functionality with aesthetic appealCovered under Native Trails' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of copperCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityProduct Specifications:Height: 5" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 14" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 21" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 12" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 17" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 4-1/2" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop InDrain Outlet Connection: 1-1/2" Metal Antique Copper