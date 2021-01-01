Native Trails CPS208 Copper 48" Trough Style Double Drain Bathroom Sink for Drop In or Undermount Installations Antique Copper Fixture Lavatory Sink

Native Trails CPS208 Copper 48" Trough Style Double Drain Bathroom Sink for Drop In or Undermount Installations Product Features:This rectangular trough basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertop and is perfect for sharingSink is artisan crafted and forged of high-quality recycled copperSublime mottling of hand hammered copper gives any bathroom a natural focal point with it's sleek and modern aesthetic appearanceWith two center drains on the left and right, the sink provides optimal drainage capabilityNative Trails lifetime warranty ensures that your heirloom sink will last for generationsSpecifications:Height: 6" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Width: 14" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Length: 48" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Depth: 5-1/2" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Basin Width: 12" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 46" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Installation Type: Drop In or UndermountDrain Connection: 1-1/2"Drain Placement: Left, RightMaterial: CopperMinimum Cabinet Size: 54Sink Shape: RectangularNumber of Basins: 1Faucet Holes: 0 (number of holes required for faucet installation)Manufacturer Warranty: Limited LifetimeManufacturer Warranty: Native Trails warrants that our sinks, tubs and bath furniture shall be free from defects in workmanship or materials under normal residential use and care for as long as the original purchaser owns them, when purchased through an authorized Native Trails dealer. Variations in dimensions, textures and finishes are inherent in the nature of our handcrafted products and are not considered defects. In no event shall Native Trails be liable for any damage to or caused by the products during or after installation. Native Trails is not responsible for labor or installation charges or any other expenses associated with defective product. Our sole responsibility is replacement, exchange or repair of defective product. Native Trails makes no warranty as to the finishes on the products, as the finishes naturally change over time. Metal Antique Copper