Native Trails CPS14 Fiesta 19" Single Basin Farmhouse Bar Sink Antique Copper Fixture Bar Sink Copper

Native Trails CPS14 Fiesta 19" Single Basin Farmhouse Bar Sink Product Features: Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under Native Trails' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of copperFarmhouse installationCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityProduct Specifications: Height: 7-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 19" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 19" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 16" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 7" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type:FarmhouseDrain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2" Copper Antique Copper