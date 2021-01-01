CPS1220RM Basic PDU 125V20A 12 Outlets 15ft Power Cord 1U Rackmount Black

Advertisement
120V/20A Basic Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Series delivers AC power to data centers, network closets, and other electrically demanding applications. OUTPUT: 12 NEMA 5-20R OUTLETS (6 front and 6 rear); INPUT: NEMA 5-20P straight plug, 15 ft power cord. VERSATILE RACKMOUNT OPTIONS: Allow for installation of the PDU in the following configurations: 0U (vertical, under counter, and wall mount), 1U (horizontal, vertical, under counter, and wall mount). ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Network-grade plugs and outlets, industrial-grade metal housing, and cord retention tray 3-YEAR WARRANTY (This unit does not provide surge suppression) Power source type: Corded Electric