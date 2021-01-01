36mm CPL Circular Polarizer Lens Filter with Carrier Bag for Canon S95 S100 S110 S120 S200

QUICK MAGNETIC FILTER ATTACHMENT: Quickly add a filter to your point and shoot or compact camera with the system. STRONG MAGNETS FOR SECURE ATTACHMENT: The strong magnets in the Adapter body ensure a strong and secure hold. QUICK AND EASY INSTALLATION: Just attach the adhesive metal ring to the front of your camera and the is ready to use. CARRYING BAG INCLUDED: For your convenience, a teardrop neoprene travel pouch with spring clip is provided. Please note that the images on the packaging are for reference only and may not reflect the actual product size. 36mm CPL Compatibility: Canon S95, S100, S110, S120. Product Care: When you are not using the CPL, please detach it from the camera.