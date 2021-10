Native Trails CPK76 Farmhouse 33" Double Basin Hammered Copper Kitchen Sink for Undermount or Farmhouse Installations with 60/40 Split and

Native Trails CPK76 Farmhouse 33" Double Basin 16 Hammered Copper Kitchen Sink for Undermount or Farmhouse Installations with 60/40 Split and Apron Front Native Trails CPK76 Features: Constructed of 16 premium recycled hand hammered copper Single basin design provides maximum workspace Designed for undermount and farmhouse installations Apron front provides classic appearance Center drain location provides optimal drainage capability Basin rack and basket strainer purchased separately Covered under Native Trails limited lifetime warranty Native Trails CPK76 Specifications: Height: 10-1/2" (measured from bottom of sink to top of rim) Length: 33" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim) Width: 22" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim) Basin Depth (Left): 10" (measured from center of basin to rim) Basin Length (Left): 16-3/4" (measured from left inner rim to right inner rim) Basin Width (Left): 18" (measured from back inner rim to front inner rim) Basin Depth (Right): 10" (measured from center of basin to rim) Basin Length (Right): 11-3/4" (measured from left inner rim to right inner rim) Basin Width (Right): 18" (measured from back inner rim to front inner rim) Installation Type: Farmhouse or Undermount Minimum Cabinet Size: 36-1/2" Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Copper Antique Copper