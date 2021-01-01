Bella CORE CPGKDSKT 72" x 48" x 96" Poly Surface Tub and Shower Surround with Accessories Trim and Katrina Design Strip White Carrara Showers Shower

Bella CORE CPGKDSKT 72" x 48" x 96" Poly Surface Tub and Shower Surround with Accessories, Trim, and Katrina Design Strip Bella CORE’s poly surfacing system gives you the look and durability of natural stone. The poly surfacing system is the alternative to the traditional acrylic and fiberglass options. Our proprietary technology outlasts and supersedes the traditional surrounds by being more durable, does not bubble or peel, does not stain, and does not yellow over time. There is no extended maintenance or cleaning, and installation is as easy as 1, 2, 3! Bella Core CPGKDSKT Features: Grout-free, mold resistant, low maintenance and easy install Strong I-beam construction on the panels allows for highly durable and strong walls Panels interconnect utilizing tongue and groove technology Direct to wall installation Bella CORE CPGKDSKT Specifications: Height: 96" (measured from top to bottom of panel) Depth: 48" (measured from front to back of panel) Width: 72" (measured from left to right of panel) Installation Type: 3-Wall Alcove Wall Kit White Carrara