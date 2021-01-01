Kwikset CP991J Juno SmartKey Single Cylinder Knobset and Deadbolt Combo Pack Antique Brass Knobset Combo Pack Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Kwikset CP991J Juno SmartKey Single Cylinder Knobset and Deadbolt Combo Pack Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: Single cylinder keyed entry door hardware is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key and can be locked and unlocked from the interior using the locking mechanism. Perfect for securing entrances, side doors, and anywhere else that needs a bit more security. Features: Knobset and deadbolt both exceed ANSI/BHMA security standards All metal construction for long-lasting durability and a premium feel Handing is reversible for either left or right door configurations Deadbolt and dead latch are 6 way adjustable Installs easily into most standard prepared doors Kwikset offers a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty Product Technologies: SmartKey® Re-key Technology: Kwikset's SmartKey® technology provides the flexibility to re-key your own lock in less than 30 seconds without removing the lock from the door. SmartKey® removes the hassle of lost or stolen keys with the ability to re-key your lock in just 3 simple steps. Specifications: Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" Handing: Reversible Left or Right Latch Faceplate: Round Corner, Square Corner, Drive In Cylinder: SmartKey 5 Pin Knobset Ratings: ANSI/BHMA A156.2 Grade 2 Security Deadbolt Ratings: ANSI/BHMA A156.5 Grade 1 Deadbolt Quantity: 1 Deadbolt and 1 Knobset Single Cylinder Antique Brass