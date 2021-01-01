From uncle funky's daughter
CP7925GEXK9= IP Phone Yellow 2 Display Water Resistant 80211abg Speakerphone HD Voice Renewed
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Large 2-inch color (176 x 220 pixel) display makes viewing easy Exceptional voice quality with high-definition voice (HD voice) P64 rating for superior dust resistance with splashing water resistance 802.11a/b/g standards for voice over WLAN (VoWLAN) communications support