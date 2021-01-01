From versani
CP685AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System 685VA390W 8 Outlets AVR Compact
Advertisement
685VA/390W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System 8 NEMA 5-15R outlets: Four battery backup & surge protected outlets, four surge protected outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment Multifunction LCD panel: displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc. AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery 3-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDING THE BATTERY; $125,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)