From slat depot

CP556 Boombox with Cd Player Mp3 Portable Radio CDPlayer Stereo with USB Cd Player for Kids LED Light Headphone Jack 35mm CDRadio White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

CD PLAYER: High compatibility, a CD player plays audio CDs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs or MP3 CDs. The built-in multi-color LED lights change to the beat of the music. Disco effect. USB Music Player: USB port allows you to play MP3s from flash drives and connect your devices. Easy to use, ideal for kids and everyday use. RADIO: Digital FM radio with 20 presets and digital LCD screen. Tuner whit Telescopic antenna. Ideal for childrens. PORTABLE cd player boombox: AC / DC power supply - You can use them outdoor, travel or inside your home and headphone outlets. Fordable carrying handle. Works with power or batteries (not included). CONEXIONS: Auxiliary Input Jack for Connecting Your iPod, MP3 music or other Digital Audio Players, Headphone Jack, Output: 2 x 1.5W RMS. Built-in speakers.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com