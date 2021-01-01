CP556 Boombox with Cd Player Mp3 Portable Radio CDPlayer Stereo with USB Cd Player for Kids LED Light Headphone Jack 35mm CDRadio White

CD PLAYER: High compatibility, a CD player plays audio CDs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs or MP3 CDs. The built-in multi-color LED lights change to the beat of the music. Disco effect. USB Music Player: USB port allows you to play MP3s from flash drives and connect your devices. Easy to use, ideal for kids and everyday use. RADIO: Digital FM radio with 20 presets and digital LCD screen. Tuner whit Telescopic antenna. Ideal for childrens. PORTABLE cd player boombox: AC / DC power supply - You can use them outdoor, travel or inside your home and headphone outlets. Fordable carrying handle. Works with power or batteries (not included). CONEXIONS: Auxiliary Input Jack for Connecting Your iPod, MP3 music or other Digital Audio Players, Headphone Jack, Output: 2 x 1.5W RMS. Built-in speakers.