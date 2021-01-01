From humangear
CP550SLG Standby UPS System 550VA330W 8 Outlets Compact Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 550VA/330 Watts Standby Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System 8 NEMA 5 15R OUTLETS: (4) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (4) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment LED INDICATORS: LED status lights indicate Power On and Wiring Fault USB CONNECTIVITY: HID compliant USB port enables full integration with built in power management and auto shutdown features of Windows, Linux and Mac OS X 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDING THE BATTERY, $100,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)