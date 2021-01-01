From generation lighting
Generation Lighting CP1231 Wellfleet 20" Wide Pendant Midnight Black / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting CP1231 Wellfleet 20" Wide Pendant Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 75 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes 60" adjustable chainVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 8-5/8"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 6.3lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Midnight Black / Polished Nickel