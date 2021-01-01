From generation lighting
Generation Lighting CP1204 Green Park 27" Wide Pendant Iron Port Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting CP1204 Green Park 27" Wide Pendant Features:Constructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (4) 60 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes 60" adjustable chainMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 32"Width: 27-3/8"Depth: 27-3/8"Product Weight: 21.5lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Iron Port