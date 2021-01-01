From vito
CP-7841-K9= 7800 Series Voip Phone (Power Supply Not Included), black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Four line and programmable feature keys provide quick access to telephony features and staff High-resolution 384x106 pixel, graphical grayscale display makes viewing easier at a glance Dedicated fixed keys, ease communications for increased efficiency A built-in speakerphone provides choice with hands-free communications Wideband for enhanced audio clarity is supported on handset, speaker and headset