From hardware resources
Hardware Resources CP-2-96 Post with Grape Styling 96"H x 2-3/4" Square Natural Cherry Millwork Posts and Legs
Advertisement
Hardware Resources CP-2-96 Post with Grape Styling, 96"H x 2-3/4" Square Features:Apply your choice of wood stainElegantly carved from premium quality woodCovered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty to the original purchaserSpecifications:Height: 96"Width: 2-3/4"Depth: 2-3/4"Product Variations:CP-2: Post, 35-1/2"H x 2-3/4"WCP-2-42: Post, 42"H x 2-3/4"WCP-2-84: Post, 84"H x 2-3/4"WCP-2-96 (This Model): Post, 96"H x 2-3/4"W Natural Cherry