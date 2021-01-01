Madison Park Cozy Comforter Set-Rustic Southwestern Style All Season Down Alternative Casual Bedding, Matching Shams, Decorative Pillows, Queen(90"x90"), Malone, Ikat Blue, 7 Piece

For a more casual feel to your room, the Madison Park Malone Comforter Collection is sure to make you feel right at home. Comforter & Sham: 100% polyester micro herringbone fabric print, 100% polyester brushed fabric back, 270g/m2 poly fill Bedskirt: 100% polyester micro herrington poly platform Pillow: 100% polyester micro fiber cover with polyester fill 2 Standard Shams:20x26+2" (2) 1 Bed Skirt:60x80+15" 1 Comforter:90x90" 3 Pillows:18x18"/16x16"/12x20" Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. If there is no free movement in the washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial washer/dryer.