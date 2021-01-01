Harbor House Cozy 100% Cotton Comforter Set - Classic Modern Design, All Season Down Alternative Casual Bedding, Matching Shams, Stella, Paisley Blue King(110"x96") 6 Piece

The Harbor House Stella bedding collection can give your bedroom a classic touch. The beautiful paisley print in different shades of soft blue exudes qualities of timeless elegance. Naturally breathable and lightweight cotton fabric perfect for year round comfort Set includes: 1 Comforter: 110"W x 96"L, 2 King Shams: 20"W x 36""L, 1 Bedskirt: 78"W x 80"L + 15"D, 1 Square pillow: 18"W x 18"L, 1 Oblong pillow: 12"W x 20"L Care instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. Spot clean pillows. If there is no free movement in the washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial washer/dryer.