American Furniture Classics Cowboy Tapestry Pouf Ottoman

Add a touch of style to your home with our Cowboy Tapestry over Microfiber brown cube shaped Pouf ottoman. Very useful extra seating in your living room, family room, or den. Available in a variety of padded microfiber and tapestry microfiber fabrics. The inner bag is stuffed with premium virgin poly styrofoam beads. There is a zipper on the fabric which allows you to remove the inner bag and clean the fabric as needed.