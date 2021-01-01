Cowarts 2 - Light Drum Chandelier

Features:PendantFrost white glassHeight adjustableFixture Design: DrumFixture Shape: DrumNumber of Lights: 2Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryPrimary Material (Finish: Bronze): MetalDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Voltage: 120Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: WireQuality Score: 0.3Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 12.32Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 6Body Width - Side to Side: 19.5Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesInstallation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty: Finish: Bronze