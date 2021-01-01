From trendygrips
TrendyGrips Green Cow Print Mint Teal Animal Skin Pattern Cute Trendy Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This trendy animal print design features a cow skin pattern in a cute mint green color on white. Makes a great gift for Christmas, birthday or any occasion for a woman or girl who likes pink cows and trendy animal prints. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only