Cow Background Print Extended Gaming Mouse Pad with Stitched Edges, Non-Slip Rubber Base Waterproof Mousepad Keyboard Pad Desk Mouse Mat,11.8x31.5 in

100% Polyester Cloth With 3mm Non-Slip Rubber Pad On The Bottom. Dense Slip-Resistant Shading Can Firmly Grip The Desktop, Just Immerse Into Your Work Or Games Without Worrying About The Annoying Mouse Pad Movement The Size Of This Extended Mouse & Keyboard Pad Mat Is 80x30x0.3 Cm (31.5x11.8x0.12 Inch) Which Will Fit Your Desktop Perfectly And Provide Perfect Movement Space. Applies To All Types Of Keyboards And Mice This Mouse Pad Is Large Enough To Fit Your Mouse, Gaming Keyboard And Other Desk Items, This Helps To Improve The Gaming Experience For Gamers Or The Work Efficiency In The Office The Durable Stitched Edges And The High-Density Premium Texture Which Was Processed In High Temperature And High-Pressure Chamber To Ensure Long-Term Use Without Deformation And Degumming Delivery Time: It Usually Takes 7-30 Days For Standard, 5-15 Days For Expedited Delivery. If You Have Any Questions, Please Contact Us And Don'T Hesitate.