Couristan Covington Tropical Orchid Azure-Forest Green-Red 2 ft. x 4 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Set the tone for your whole living room with this Couristan 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug. With a modern style, this hooked rug is the perfect addition for contemporary spaces. It has pet-friendly fabrics and features water-resistant materials, keeping it dry. Made with multi-colored elements, it adds a vibrant touch to your home that will create a cheerful vibe. It has a 100% polypropylene design, which will resist fading over time. This hooked rug delightfully blooms with a floral print, bringing an organic accent into your living area. Color: Azure-Forest Green-Red.