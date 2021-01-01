Designed with today’s busy households in mind, the Covington Collection showcases versatile floor fashions with impressive performance features that add to their everyday appeal. Because they are made of the finest 100% fiber-enhanced Courtron™ polypropylene, Covington area rugs are water resistant and can be used in a multitude of spaces, including covered outdoor patios, porches, mudrooms, kitchens, entryways and much, much more. Treated to prevent the growth of mold and mildew, these multi-purpose area rugs are exceptionally easy to clean and are even considered pet-friendly. An ideal dé£¯r choice for families with young children, or those who frequently entertain, they will retain their rich splendor and stand the test of time despite wear and tear of heavy foot traffic, humidity conditions and various other elements. Featuring a unique hand-hooked construction, these beautifully detailed area rugs also have the distinctive aesthetic of an artisan-crafted product. A broad range of motifs, from nature-inspired florals to contemporary geometric shapes, provide the ultimate decorating flexibility. Couristan COVINGTON 2 x 8 Navy-multi Outdoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug in Blue | 37741074026086U