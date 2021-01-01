From est e lauder
Estée Lauder Covetous Nude Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick. Creamy. Matte. Intense. Pout-provoking. Saturates lips with undeniably daring matte color, one stroke. The lightweight, ultra-creamy formula glides on effortlessly, covers evenly. Sensually soft and smooth, luxuriously comfortable. The lipstick bullet is shaped to sculpt the curves of your lips. The case feels like luxury in your hands. And with one click, case closed. Free of parabens, phthalates, drying alcohols, and mineral oils