From tenq
Tenq Covert Acoustic Tube Bodyguard FBI Earpiece Headset with PTT Mic for 2 Pin Kenwood Nexedge Hytera Puxing Wouxun Radio
Advertisement
Durable and thick cable, designed for tough environment Soft plastic ear bud to fit snuggly in your ear with a transparent acoustic tube (extra ear bud included); Hidden microphone inside PTT switch Ideal for demanding covert security applications where sound clarity and earpiece durability are of paramount importance. Excellent for use in police, military, nightclubs, bars, paintball, security, restaurants, hotels, bouncer, warehouses, and noisy environments. Clip this hands free earpiece onto your shirt and begin using your radio device to communicate discretely and easily, whether you're in security, retail, or hospitality.