GE CoverLite Automatic LED Night Light, White Finish, Plug-In, Soft White, Light Sensing, Dusk to Dawn Sensor, Energy-Efficient, Ideal for Hallways, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Bedrooms, Offices, 37300

GE Cover Lite – The compact night light design allows night light to be plugged in to the top outlet to allow access to the lower outlet, or can fully cover two outlets Dusk-to-Dawn Sensor – The built-in light sensor automatically turns the LED night light on at dusk and off at dawn with the changing room light Contemporary Night Light – This night light has a sleek white finish and minimalist design to complement your indoor decor while covering up plain outlets Automatic Lighting – This Cover Lite night light is ideal for entryways, hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, stairways, offices, and more Long-life LED – A cool-to-the-touch, and energy-efficient LED provides bright light and is UL listed for safe indoor use, Manufacturer: Jasco