Cover Skin for Acer 156 CB3 CB5 CP315 CB515 Chromebook Acer Chromebook 15 CB3531 CB3532 CB5571 CP315 CB515 C910 Chromebook Gradual Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. Made for Acer Chromebook 15 CB3-531 CB5-571 C910 Chromebook US Version. Please Do Check your Model avoid buying wrongly Waterproof and dustproof, protect your against everyday spills (coffee/beer/milk), dust (crumbs/powder), liquid, pet's pees or the other incidents High quality silicone material, durable, healthy and environment friendly Prevents keys from general wear and tear caused by everyday use Removable and washable, the free cleaning without affecting the effectiveness of its use. 100% MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY: if you are not happy with any product for any reason by, please do not hesitate to contact us. In every customer relationship, strives to be a trusted partner and seek to achieve 100% in customer satisfaction