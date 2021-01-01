Cover 6 Packs 708 inches Wall Mount TV Management Cord Raceway Conceal Kit to Hide s Cords White

Best Quality Guranteed. When running cables in the wall isn't an option, covers are the perfect way to hide cables that can't be routed in the wall. Perfect for wall mounted TVs, wired surround sound systems or computer desks-anywhere cables are visible along a wall. Comes with a set of 6 white covers. Each cover measures 11.8' and conceals up to 5 cables for cleaner aesthetics and improved safety. Install 6 covers together you get a management cover up to 70.8'. It protect kids and pets from directly touching or messing the power cables and meanwhile reclaim lost floor and desk space with a simple solution for and cord management. Mark the cord cover. Using the base, mark locations for wall anchors (included) and fasten cord cover base to the wall with the included screws. White color fits seamlessly and perfect for home or office use. You can also paint cover with latex wall paint to blend with wall color.