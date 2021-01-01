Cover Protector Compatible with Lenovo Yoga 730 720 133 inch Lenovo Yoga 720 125 inch Lenovo Yoga 920 C930 139 inch SoftTouch Protective Skin.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY: The cover compatible with lenovo Yoga 730 13.3', lenovo 720 13.3', Lenovo Yoga 920 C930 13.9', Lenovo Yoga 720 12.5' Laptop, US Layout. Please check your model before purchase. ALL-AROUND PROTECTION: Each key & symbol are individually molded and specially printed on silicone for a long lasting professional look, perfectly fit for each keys with all-around protection. WATERPROOF & DUST-PROOF: Waterproof and dust-proof and abrasion resistance, protect your from accidental water spills, dust, dirty fingers and other contaminants. SOFT AND COMFORTABLE HAND FEEL: Ultra thin skin cover constructed from soft, smooth and elastic silicone material which gives you an uncompromised typing experience. REUSABLE AND WASHABLE: Can be washable for many times, easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting. If there is any concern or issues, please feel free to contact us.