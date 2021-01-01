Cover Only for Premium Microbead Bed Pillow, X-Large Extra Smooth - Ultra Comfortable Sleep with Silk Like Anti Aging Cover 85% spandex/ 15% nylon Breathable, Cooling Burgundy Merlot

OUR BRAND: Pillowy provides the highest quality merchandise and unparalleled service. Our bedding accessories come to you backed by decades of experience in the marketplace and product development. We are committed to beautifying your home and keeping every single customer comfortable, healthy, and satisfied. MAKE YOUR BED A COZY HAVEN: Make your pillows the centerpiece of your bedding ensemble. Set off your sheets, bed covers and throws with plump pillows that never sag, wrinkle or crease. Your bed will always look stylish and inviting. After a long day at work, you’ll want these pillows to lull you to sleep. EXPERIENCE 5 STAR LUXURY AT HOME: Pull back the sheets and rest your head on a cloud. Fluffy microbead pillows, along with their silky covers, will give your bedroom the feel of a 5 star hotel. Room service might not be available, but luxurious comfort will be waiting at the head of your bed. KIND TO HAIR AND FACE: You’ll never wake up with knotted hair or red, irritated skin. These supersoft pillow covers are designed to treat you gently and let you sleep without interruption. A hidden zipper ensures the smoothest of surfaces and prevents snags.HYGIENIC AND DURABLE: These pillows are as practical as they are beautiful. They will retain their fluffiness and shape for many nights of dreamy sleep. Microbeads are resistant to dust and irritants that can cause allergies or discomfort. If you’ve been waking in the middle of the night from hot, sore neck muscles this cooling pillow is the remedy.