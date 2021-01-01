Cover for Lenovo Yoga 9i C740 C940 15 ThinkBook 15 ideapad 320 330 156173 ideapad 3 330s 156173 ideapad 520S145 S340 S540 S740 156 ideapad L340.

Best Quality Guranteed. High precision fit for Lenovo Yoga C740 15, C940 15, ThinkBook 15, ThinkBook 15 IIL, ideapad 320 15.6 17.3, ideapad 330 15.6 17.3, ideapad 330S 15.6, ideapad 3 15, ideapad 3 17, ideapad 520 15.6, ideapad 720s 15.6, ideapad L340/S340/S540/S740 15.6, ideapad L340 17.3, ideaPad 3 15, ideaPad 3 17IIL05, ideaPad 3 17 Laptop INNOVATIVE layout design, individual mold in position with 0.15mm thickness, ULTRA THIN & INVISIBLE cover Significantly REDUCES THE SOUND of your key switches Real Touch Sensitivity for a natural feel that provides flawless touch screen accuracy Waterproof and dustproof, protect your laptop against spills, dust, and other contaminants