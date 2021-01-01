Apple Clear Cover for iPhone 13 Pro (MM2Y3ZM/A)

Thin, light, and easy to grip - this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 13 Pro while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13 Pro, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it's time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it's built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops..Case is fully scratch-resistant, prevents unsightly scrapes, and discoloration.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Comes in clear color and features polycarbonate construction for added durability.Protect your iPhone 13 Pro with this cover that securely encases the corners and back