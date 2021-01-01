Cover for Dell Latitude E7450 E7470 E5470 E7480 5480 5490 5491 7490 Dell Latitude 3340 E3340 Laptop Protector Ultra Thin Soft Skin Black US Layout.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY: The cover perfectly fit for Dell Latitude E7450 E7470 E5470 E7480 5480 5490 7490 3340 E3340 Laptop with Trackpoint Laptop (US Layout). HIGH-GRADE Silicone MATERIAL: Made with premium soft-touch silicone material, soft and flexible, healthy and environment friendly. ULTRATHIN & SLIM: Ultra thin 0.13mm thickness to minimize typing interference, smooth and elastic silicone material gives you a pleasant typing experience. FULL PROTECTION FOR KEYBOARD: High precision and one step shaping, each key & symbol are individually molded and specially printed on silicone for a long lasting professional look, perfectly fit for each keys with all-around protection. WATER-RESISTANT & DURABLE: Waterproof, dustproof, protects your laptop against spills, dust, and other contaminants, wearproof, good permeability, easy to wash and reuse.