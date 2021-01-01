From rcs
RCS Cover For Built-In Double Side Burners, Power Burner and Sear Station
RCS Cover For Built-In Double Side Burners, Power Burner and Sear Station - RDB1ELC. RDB1ELC. Outdoor Kitchen Covers. Protect your outdoor kitchen from the elements with this premium side burner cover. Made from weather resistant vinyl, this cover shields your side burner from rain, dirt and snow. The cover is designed to fit RCS built-in double side burners. Dimensions (in inches): Top: 13 W X 22 D. Front: 11 H.