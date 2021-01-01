Cover Compatible with Lenovo Ideapad 14' S130 320S 330 330S S340 530S, Lenovo IdeaPad 530S 15.6' Laptop(No Numeric Keypad), Black

Best Quality Guranteed. [! Compare Your layout with IMAGE 2 to confirm if can fit] Cover perfect for 2019 14 inch Lenovo IdeaPad S130 320S 330 330S S340 530S 14' and Lenovo IdeaPad 530S 15.6' Laptop(No Numeric Keypad). Lenovo Ideapad 14 inch Cover Skin HIGH QUALITY SILICONE MATERIAL: Made of Eco-Friendly silicone material. Perfectly fit for each keys with all-around protection. The latest design with every key individually molded to its unique color. Every key is printed on clear silicone for a long lasting professional look ANTI-SPILL & DUST-PROOF - Waterproof and dustproof, environmentally protective and ideal for resistance against your against everyday spills (coffee/beer/milk), dust (crumbs/powder), liquid, pet's pees or the other incident WASHABLE & REUSABLE - The lenovo keybard cover can be washed by soapy water and make it as clean as a new one. Just put it back on the when it get dry enough 100% MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY - As a professional